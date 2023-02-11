Who's Playing

Duke @ Virginia

Current Records: Duke 17-7; Virginia 18-4

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils and the #8 Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at John Paul Jones Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cavaliers winning the first 69-68 on the road and Duke taking the second 65-61.

Duke found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 81-59 punch to the gut against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Monday. Center Dereck Lively II put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 11 points in addition to six rebounds and five blocks. Lively II has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.

Meanwhile, Virginia strolled past the NC State Wolfpack with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 63-50. Among those leading the charge for Virginia was forward Jayden Gardner, who had 18 points along with five boards.

Duke is expected to lose this next one by 6. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Duke's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Virginia's win lifted them to 18-4 while Duke's loss dropped them down to 17-7. We'll see if the Cavaliers can repeat their recent success or if the Blue Devils bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Duke have won six out of their last nine games against Virginia.