How to watch Virginia vs. Duke: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Virginia vs. Duke basketball game
Who's Playing
Duke @ Virginia
Current Records: Duke 23-5; Virginia 20-7
What to Know
The Virginia Cavaliers are 1-4 against the #7 Duke Blue Devils since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Virginia and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 6 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
On Wednesday, Virginia narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Virginia Tech Hokies 56-53. Virginia's forward Mamadi Diakite filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils lost to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on the road by a decisive 113-101 margin. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Duke to swallow was that they had been favored by 11 points coming into the game. The losing side was boosted by forward Wendell Moore Jr., who had 25 points in addition to five rebounds.
Virginia's victory brought them up to 20-7 while Duke's loss pulled them down to 23-5. Virginia is 14-5 after wins this year, and Duke is 3-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $90.00
Odds
The Blue Devils are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 124
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Duke have won four out of their last five games against Virginia.
- Feb 09, 2019 - Duke 81 vs. Virginia 71
- Jan 19, 2019 - Duke 72 vs. Virginia 70
- Jan 27, 2018 - Virginia 65 vs. Duke 63
- Feb 15, 2017 - Duke 65 vs. Virginia 55
- Feb 13, 2016 - Duke 63 vs. Virginia 62
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Picks, predictions for Saturday's games
Our experts pick the winners of the Spartans vs. the Terrapins, Kentucky vs. Auburn and the...
-
Duke vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Virginia matchup 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Auburn matchup 10,000...
-
Kansas vs. KSU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kansas vs. Kansas State matchup 10,000...
-
Villanova vs. Providence odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Providence matchup...
-
Kentucky goes for SEC title vs. Auburn
Kentucky is playing for an SEC regular-season championship against Auburn on Saturday
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish