How to watch Virginia vs. Duke: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Duke @ Virginia

Current Records: Duke 23-5; Virginia 20-7

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers are 1-4 against the #7 Duke Blue Devils since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Virginia and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 6 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

On Wednesday, Virginia narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Virginia Tech Hokies 56-53. Virginia's forward Mamadi Diakite filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils lost to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on the road by a decisive 113-101 margin. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Duke to swallow was that they had been favored by 11 points coming into the game. The losing side was boosted by forward Wendell Moore Jr., who had 25 points in addition to five rebounds.

Virginia's victory brought them up to 20-7 while Duke's loss pulled them down to 23-5. Virginia is 14-5 after wins this year, and Duke is 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 124

Series History

Duke have won four out of their last five games against Virginia.