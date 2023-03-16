Who's Playing

Furman @ Virginia

Regular Season Records: Furman 27-7; Virginia 25-7

What to Know

The Furman Paladins and the #14 Virginia Cavaliers are set to clash at 12:40 p.m. ET March 16 at Amway Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Furman should still be riding high after a victory, while the Cavaliers will be looking to right the ship.

Furman earned some more postseason success in their contest last Monday. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Chattanooga Mocs, winning 88-79. Four players on Furman scored in the double digits: forward Jalen Slawson (20), guard JP Pegues (17), guard Mike Bothwell (16), and forward Alex Williams (12).

Meanwhile, Virginia came up short against the Duke Blue Devils this past Saturday, falling 59-49.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Furman enters the matchup with 82.1 points per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. But the Cavaliers come into the game boasting the sixth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.3. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:40 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:40 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.