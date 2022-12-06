Who's Playing

James Madison @ No. 3 Virginia

Current Records: James Madison 7-2; Virginia 7-0

What to Know

The #3 Virginia Cavaliers will stay at home another game and welcome the James Madison Dukes at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 101 points combined.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Virginia beat the Florida State Seminoles 62-57 this past Saturday. The Cavaliers' guard Kihei Clark filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points.

Meanwhile, James Madison strolled past the Eastern Kentucky Colonels with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 97-80.

Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Virginia up to 7-0 and James Madison to 7-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.7 on average. But the Dukes come into the game boasting the ninth most steals per game in college basketball at 11.1. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 11-point favorite against the Dukes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia and James Madison both have one win in their last two games.