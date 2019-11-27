How to watch Virginia vs. Maine: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 7 Virginia (home) vs. Maine (away)

Current Records: Virginia 6-0; Maine 2-3

What to Know

The #7 Virginia Cavaliers will be playing at home against the Maine Black Bears at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Virginia is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, the Cavaliers took down the Arizona State Sun Devils 48-45 on Sunday. The Cavaliers' G Casey Morsell filled up the stat sheet. He had 19 points.

Meanwhile, Maine strolled past the Maine Maritime Mariners with points to spare, taking the game 47-29.

Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 29.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Virginia against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Their wins bumped Virginia to 6-0 and Maine to 2-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Black Bears.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 29-point favorite.

Over/Under: 106

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.