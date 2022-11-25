Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ No. 5 Virginia

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 2-3; Virginia 4-0

What to Know

The #5 Virginia Cavaliers will square off against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at 6 p.m. ET Friday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 28.5-point margin of victory.

The Cavaliers beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 70-61 on Sunday. Virginia's guard Reece Beekman filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points.

As for Maryland-Eastern Shore, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They captured a comfortable 70-59 victory over the Marist Red Foxes on Tuesday.

This next matchup looks promising for Virginia, who are favored by a full 28.5 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Virginia to 4-0 and the Hawks to 2-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Cavaliers and Maryland-Eastern Shore clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.