Who's Playing

Monmouth @ No. 18 Virginia

Current Records: Monmouth 0-1; Virginia 1-0

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the #18 Virginia Cavaliers at 9 p.m. ET Friday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a victory while Monmouth will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Monmouth has to be hurting after a devastating 79-52 loss at the hands of the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday. Myles Foster (18 points) was the top scorer for Monmouth.

Meanwhile, Virginia strolled past the North Carolina Central Eagles with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 73-61. Virginia got double-digit scores from four players: Armaan Franklin (21), Reece Beekman (10), Kadin Shedrick (10), and Francisco Caffaro (10).

The Hawks are now 0-1 while the Cavaliers sit at a mirror-image 1-0. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Monmouth is 350th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 11.7 on average. Virginia experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 24-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 24.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.