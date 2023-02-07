Who's Playing

NC State @ Virginia

Current Records: NC State 19-5; Virginia 17-4

What to Know

The #22 NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the #8 Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a win while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

NC State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday, winning 72-64. NC State got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was forward DJ Burns out in front picking up 24 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Virginia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Forward Jayden Gardner (20 points) was the top scorer for Virginia.

The Wolfpack are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

NC State is now 19-5 while the Cavaliers sit at 17-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: NC State enters the contest with 79.6 points per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. But Virginia comes into the game boasting the 10th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.9. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Virginia have won six out of their last nine games against NC State.