Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ No. 18 Virginia

What to Know

The #18 Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Central Eagles will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at John Paul Jones Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Cavaliers ended up 21-14 last year and got to the NIT quarterfinals before being knocked out by the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 52-51. Meanwhile, North Carolina Central struggled last season, ending up 15-15.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia was 10th best in turnovers per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with only 9.7 on average. But the Eagles ranked 11th in college basketball in takeaways, closing the season with 16.9 on average (top 3%). We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.