How to watch Virginia vs. North Carolina: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 5 Virginia (home) vs. No. 7 North Carolina (away)

Current Records: Virginia 7-1; North Carolina 6-2

What to Know

The #5 Virginia Cavaliers will be playing at home against the #7 North Carolina Tar Heels at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday. Virginia's scoring has been on the decline the past four games, which is obviously a trend UNC hopes will continue.

The Cavaliers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 69-40 punch to the gut against the Purdue Boilermakers. One thing holding Virginia back was the mediocre play of F Mamadi Diakite, who did not have his best game; he played for 36 minutes with and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, the Ohio State Buckeyes took down UNC 74-49.

Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past six games.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tar Heels.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 116

Series History

Virginia have won five out of their last seven games against North Carolina.