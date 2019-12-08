How to watch Virginia vs. North Carolina: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Virginia vs. North Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 5 Virginia (home) vs. No. 7 North Carolina (away)
Current Records: Virginia 7-1; North Carolina 6-2
What to Know
The #5 Virginia Cavaliers will be playing at home against the #7 North Carolina Tar Heels at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday. Virginia's scoring has been on the decline the past four games, which is obviously a trend UNC hopes will continue.
The Cavaliers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 69-40 punch to the gut against the Purdue Boilermakers. One thing holding Virginia back was the mediocre play of F Mamadi Diakite, who did not have his best game; he played for 36 minutes with and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, the Ohio State Buckeyes took down UNC 74-49.
Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past six games.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tar Heels.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 116
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Virginia have won five out of their last seven games against North Carolina.
- Feb 11, 2019 - Virginia 69 vs. North Carolina 61
- Mar 10, 2018 - Virginia 71 vs. North Carolina 63
- Jan 06, 2018 - Virginia 61 vs. North Carolina 49
- Feb 27, 2017 - Virginia 53 vs. North Carolina 43
- Feb 18, 2017 - North Carolina 65 vs. Virginia 41
- Mar 12, 2016 - North Carolina 61 vs. Virginia 57
- Feb 27, 2016 - Virginia 79 vs. North Carolina 74
