Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Virginia

Current Records: Notre Dame 10-16; Virginia 20-4

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the #7 Virginia Cavaliers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off at noon ET Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Virginia came out on top in a nail-biter against the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday, sneaking past 61-58. The overall outcome was to be expected, but U of L made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Virginia got double-digit scores from four players: guard Kihei Clark (14), guard Armaan Franklin (14), forward Jayden Gardner (10), and forward Ben Vander Plas (10).

Speaking of close games: Notre Dame was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 68-64 to the Duke Blue Devils. Guard JJ Starling had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Virginia is now 20-4 while the Fighting Irish sit at 10-16. The Cavaliers are 16-3 after wins this year, and Notre Dame is 5-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 12-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia have won eight out of their last ten games against Notre Dame.