How to Watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Virginia

Current Records: Notre Dame 15-8; Virginia 15-7

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven't won a game against the Virginia Cavaliers since March 9 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Fighting Irish's road trip will continue as they head to John Paul Jones Arena at 9 p.m. ET to face off against Virginia. Notre Dame is coming into the matchup hot, having won four in a row.

On Sunday, the Fighting Irish narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Clemson Tigers 61-57. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Guard Rex Pflueger and forward John Mooney were among the main playmakers for Notre Dame as the former had 18 points and the latter posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 boards. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Mooney.

Meanwhile, Virginia came up short against the Louisville Cardinals this past Saturday, falling 80-73. Forward Mamadi Diakite had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 40 minutes with 3-for-11 shooting.

The Fighting Irish's win brought them up to 15-8 while Virginia's loss pulled them down to 15-7. The Fighting Irish are 10-4 after wins this year, and Virginia is 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 122

Series History

Virginia have won five out of their last six games against Notre Dame.