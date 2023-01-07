Who's Playing
Syracuse @ Virginia
Current Records: Syracuse 10-5; Virginia 10-4
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange haven't won a matchup against the #11 Virginia Cavaliers since Jan. 11 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Orange will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to John Paul Jones Arena at 5 p.m. ET. They will be strutting in after a victory while Virginia will be stumbling in from a defeat.
'Cuse escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Louisville Cardinals by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69. Guard Joseph Girard III took over for 'Cuse, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to seven rebounds.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Virginia as they fell 68-65 to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday. Virginia got double-digit scores from four players: guard Kihei Clark (17), guard Armaan Franklin (14), guard Reece Beekman (12), and forward Kadin Shedrick (10).
Virginia's loss took them down to 10-4 while Syracuse's win pulled them up to 10-5. In their win, the Orange relied heavily on Girard III, who had 28 points along with seven boards. the Cavaliers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia have won eight out of their last 11 games against Syracuse.
- Jan 01, 2022 - Virginia 74 vs. Syracuse 69
- Mar 11, 2021 - Virginia 72 vs. Syracuse 69
- Jan 25, 2021 - Virginia 81 vs. Syracuse 58
- Jan 11, 2020 - Syracuse 63 vs. Virginia 55
- Nov 06, 2019 - Virginia 48 vs. Syracuse 34
- Mar 04, 2019 - Virginia 79 vs. Syracuse 53
- Feb 03, 2018 - Virginia 59 vs. Syracuse 44
- Jan 09, 2018 - Virginia 68 vs. Syracuse 61
- Feb 04, 2017 - Syracuse 66 vs. Virginia 62
- Mar 27, 2016 - Syracuse 68 vs. Virginia 62
- Jan 24, 2016 - Virginia 73 vs. Syracuse 65