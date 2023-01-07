Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Virginia

Current Records: Syracuse 10-5; Virginia 10-4

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange haven't won a matchup against the #11 Virginia Cavaliers since Jan. 11 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Orange will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to John Paul Jones Arena at 5 p.m. ET. They will be strutting in after a victory while Virginia will be stumbling in from a defeat.

'Cuse escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Louisville Cardinals by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69. Guard Joseph Girard III took over for 'Cuse, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to seven rebounds.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Virginia as they fell 68-65 to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday. Virginia got double-digit scores from four players: guard Kihei Clark (17), guard Armaan Franklin (14), guard Reece Beekman (12), and forward Kadin Shedrick (10).

Virginia's loss took them down to 10-4 while Syracuse's win pulled them up to 10-5. In their win, the Orange relied heavily on Girard III, who had 28 points along with seven boards. the Cavaliers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won eight out of their last 11 games against Syracuse.