Who's Playing
Virginia Tech @ Virginia
Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-6; Virginia 13-3
What to Know
The Virginia Tech Hokies and the #13 Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at John Paul Jones Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cavaliers winning the first 54-52 at home and Virginia Tech taking the second 62-53.
Virginia Tech came up short against the Syracuse Orange last week, falling 82-72. Forward Grant Basile put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 26 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, Virginia beat the Florida State Seminoles 67-58 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Virginia was guard Armaan Franklin, who had 20 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Virginia Tech is now 11-6 while the Cavaliers sit at 13-3. Virginia is 10-2 after wins this season, and the Hokies are 1-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia have won eight out of their last 13 games against Virginia Tech.
- Feb 14, 2022 - Virginia Tech 62 vs. Virginia 53
- Jan 12, 2022 - Virginia 54 vs. Virginia Tech 52
- Jan 30, 2021 - Virginia Tech 65 vs. Virginia 51
- Feb 26, 2020 - Virginia 56 vs. Virginia Tech 53
- Jan 04, 2020 - Virginia 65 vs. Virginia Tech 39
- Feb 18, 2019 - Virginia 64 vs. Virginia Tech 58
- Jan 15, 2019 - Virginia 81 vs. Virginia Tech 59
- Feb 10, 2018 - Virginia Tech 61 vs. Virginia 60
- Jan 03, 2018 - Virginia 78 vs. Virginia Tech 52
- Feb 12, 2017 - Virginia Tech 80 vs. Virginia 78
- Feb 01, 2017 - Virginia 71 vs. Virginia Tech 48
- Feb 09, 2016 - Virginia 67 vs. Virginia Tech 49
- Jan 04, 2016 - Virginia Tech 70 vs. Virginia 68