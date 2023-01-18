Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Virginia

Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-6; Virginia 13-3

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the #13 Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at John Paul Jones Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cavaliers winning the first 54-52 at home and Virginia Tech taking the second 62-53.

Virginia Tech came up short against the Syracuse Orange last week, falling 82-72. Forward Grant Basile put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 26 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Virginia beat the Florida State Seminoles 67-58 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Virginia was guard Armaan Franklin, who had 20 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Virginia Tech is now 11-6 while the Cavaliers sit at 13-3. Virginia is 10-2 after wins this season, and the Hokies are 1-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won eight out of their last 13 games against Virginia Tech.