How to watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Virginia

Current Records: Virginia Tech 10-3; Virginia 10-2

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #19 Virginia Cavaliers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Hokies are coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.

Virginia Tech was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They put a hurting on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks to the tune of 92-37. That looming 55-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Hokies yet.

Meanwhile, Virginia rang in the new year with a 65-56 victory over the Navy Midshipmen on Sunday. G Braxton Key and G Kihei Clark were among the main playmakers for the Cavaliers as the former had 15 points in addition to seven rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 13 assists and ten points.

Their wins bumped the Hokies to 10-3 and the Cavaliers to 10-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Virginia Tech and Virginia clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won five out of their last eight games against Virginia Tech.