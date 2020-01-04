How to watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech basketball game

Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Virginia

Current Records: Virginia Tech 10-3; Virginia 10-2

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #19 Virginia Cavaliers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Hokies are coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.

Virginia Tech was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They put a hurting on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks to the tune of 92-37. That looming 55-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Hokies yet.

Meanwhile, Virginia rang in the new year with a 65-56 victory over the Navy Midshipmen on Sunday. G Braxton Key and G Kihei Clark were among the main playmakers for the Cavaliers as the former had 15 points in addition to seven rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 13 assists and ten points.

Their wins bumped the Hokies to 10-3 and the Cavaliers to 10-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Virginia Tech and Virginia clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won five out of their last eight games against Virginia Tech.

  • Feb 18, 2019 - Virginia 64 vs. Virginia Tech 58
  • Jan 15, 2019 - Virginia 81 vs. Virginia Tech 59
  • Feb 10, 2018 - Virginia Tech 61 vs. Virginia 60
  • Jan 03, 2018 - Virginia 78 vs. Virginia Tech 52
  • Feb 12, 2017 - Virginia Tech 80 vs. Virginia 78
  • Feb 01, 2017 - Virginia 71 vs. Virginia Tech 48
  • Feb 09, 2016 - Virginia 67 vs. Virginia Tech 49
  • Jan 04, 2016 - Virginia Tech 70 vs. Virginia 68
