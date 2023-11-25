Who's Playing

Clarks Summit Defenders @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Clarks Summit 0-0, VMI 1-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The VMI Keydets will host the Clarks Summit Defenders to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Cameron Hall.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clarks Summit were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 23 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Clarks Summit finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, VMI finished with a dismal 7-24 record.

Clarks Summit was pulverized by VMI 88-40 when the teams last played back in November of 2021. Can Clarks Summit avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

VMI won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.