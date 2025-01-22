Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Furman 15-4, VMI 8-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Furman has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Hall. The Paladins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Furman would be headed in after a victory, but Chattanooga made sure that didn't happen. Furman fell to Chattanooga 75-71. The Paladins were up 22-6 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their defeat, Furman saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nick Anderson, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Anderson a new career-high in field goal percentage (71.4%). Another player making a difference was Cooper Bowser, who posted nine points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, VMI was able to grind out a solid win over The Citadel on Saturday, taking the game 75-70. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Keydets.

Among those leading the charge was Rickey Bradley Jr., who went 6 for 9 en route to 29 points plus five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of AJ Clark, who earned ten points in addition to eight rebounds and two blocks.

Furman's loss dropped their record down to 15-4. As for VMI, their victory ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Furman has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Furman beat VMI 75-62 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Furman since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Furman has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.