Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Mercer 7-7, VMI 3-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

VMI is 2-8 against Mercer since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

VMI fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Wofford on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Terriers by a score of 87-85. Despite running the score up even higher than they did two weeks ago (82), VMI still had to take the loss.

VMI struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Mercer unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 80-69 to the Buccaneers.

The Keydets bumped their record down to 3-11 with that defeat, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.5 points per game. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 7-7.

VMI was dealt a punishing 80-54 defeat at the hands of Mercer in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will VMI have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Mercer has won 8 out of their last 10 games against VMI.