South Dakota Coyotes @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: South Dakota 2-1, VMI 1-2

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale, Arizona

The South Dakota Coyotes will face off against the VMI Keydets at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Desert Diamond Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Tuesday, the Coyotes couldn't handle the Blue Demons and fell 72-60.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Lahat Thioune, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Even though they lost, South Dakota were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as DePaul only pulled down nine.

Meanwhile, the Keydets came up short against the Gamecocks on Monday and fell 74-64.

VMI's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyran Cook, who earned 16 points along with 3 steals, and DJ Nussbaum who earned 14 points.

The Coyotes' defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Keydets, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.