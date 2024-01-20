Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: The Citadel 8-10, VMI 3-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

VMI will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The VMI Keydets and The Citadel Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Hall. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses apiece.

We saw a pretty high 166.5-over/under line set for VMI's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a serious blow against the Paladins on Wednesday, falling 100-60. VMI has struggled against Furman recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Spartans on Wednesday and fell 73-67.

The Keydets have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-15 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI beat The Citadel 75-69 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does VMI have another victory up their sleeve, or will The Citadel turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

The Citadel is a big 10-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

VMI has won 6 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.