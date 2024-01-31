Who's Playing
UNCG Spartans @ VMI Keydets
Current Records: UNCG 15-6, VMI 4-17
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
VMI is 2-8 against UNCG since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Hall. VMI has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for VMI and boy were they right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 102-77 to the Catamounts on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for VMI in their matchups with Western Carolina: they've now lost four in a row.
VMI struggled to work together and finished the game with only two assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, UNCG's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 70-64 to the Bears. UNCG didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Keydets bumped their record down to 4-17 with that loss, which was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Spartans, their defeat ended a 12-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 15-6.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
VMI came up short against UNCG when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 62-50. Will VMI have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
UNCG has won 8 out of their last 10 games against VMI.
- Jan 25, 2023 - UNCG 62 vs. VMI 50
- Jan 11, 2023 - UNCG 72 vs. VMI 57
- Feb 02, 2022 - VMI 76 vs. UNCG 65
- Jan 08, 2022 - UNCG 72 vs. VMI 56
- Feb 17, 2021 - VMI 88 vs. UNCG 77
- Jan 30, 2021 - UNCG 76 vs. VMI 59
- Feb 22, 2020 - UNCG 71 vs. VMI 68
- Nov 24, 2019 - UNCG 74 vs. VMI 63
- Jan 31, 2019 - UNCG 93 vs. VMI 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - UNCG 71 vs. VMI 68