UNCG Spartans @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: UNCG 15-6, VMI 4-17

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

VMI is 2-8 against UNCG since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Hall. VMI has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for VMI and boy were they right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 102-77 to the Catamounts on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for VMI in their matchups with Western Carolina: they've now lost four in a row.

VMI struggled to work together and finished the game with only two assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, UNCG's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 70-64 to the Bears. UNCG didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Keydets bumped their record down to 4-17 with that loss, which was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Spartans, their defeat ended a 12-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 15-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI came up short against UNCG when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 62-50. Will VMI have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UNCG has won 8 out of their last 10 games against VMI.