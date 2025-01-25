Halftime Report

The last time VMI and UNCG met, the game was decided by 42 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 28-27, VMI has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

VMI entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will UNCG step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: UNCG 12-8, VMI 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

UNCG is 8-2 against VMI since November of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Hall. Despite being away, the Spartans are looking at a 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

UNCG will head out to face VMI after giving up their first home loss of the season on Wednesday. UNCG was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 79-78 to Mercer. The Spartans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, VMI had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with a 91-82 victory over the Paladins. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though they won, VMI struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Furman pulled down 20.

UNCG's defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-8. As for VMI, their win bumped their record up to 9-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UNCG has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for UNCG against VMI when the teams last played back in February of 2024, as the squad secured a 100-58 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCG since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UNCG is a big 8.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

UNCG has won 8 out of their last 10 games against VMI.