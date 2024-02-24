Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Western Carolina 19-9, VMI 4-24

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Western Carolina. They and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Hall. Western Carolina is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Wednesday, the Catamounts came up short against the Spartans and fell 71-65. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Western Carolina in their matchups with the Spartans: they've now lost six in a row.

Despite their loss, Western Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Vonterius Woolbright, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Russell Jones Jr, who scored 22 points.

Meanwhile, VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their ninth straight defeat. They fell 82-69 to the Buccaneers.

Taeshaud Jackson II put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Catamounts' loss dropped their record down to 19-9. As for the Keydets, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 14 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-24 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Western Carolina haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for VMI, though, as they've been averaging 15.9 turnovers per game. Given Western Carolina's sizable advantage in that area, the Keydets will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Carolina took their win against the Keydets in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 102-77. With Western Carolina ahead 63-33 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Western Carolina is a big 16.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Western Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against VMI.