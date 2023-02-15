Who's Playing
Chattanooga @ VMI
Current Records: Chattanooga 14-13; VMI 6-21
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Chattanooga Mocs will be on the road. Chattanooga and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Hall. The Mocs will be strutting in after a win while VMI will be stumbling in from a loss.
Chattanooga didn't have too much trouble with the Mercer Bears at home this past Saturday as they won 73-56. Chattanooga can attribute much of their success to forward Sam Alexis, who had 26 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, VMI was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 69-65 to the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers.
Chattanooga is now 14-13 while the Keydets sit at 6-21. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mocs are stumbling into the game with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. VMIs have had an even harder time: they are 18th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Chattanooga have won nine out of their last 14 games against VMI.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Chattanooga 85 vs. VMI 78
- Feb 19, 2022 - VMI 80 vs. Chattanooga 75
- Jan 22, 2022 - Chattanooga 78 vs. VMI 74
- Jan 02, 2021 - VMI 84 vs. Chattanooga 79
- Feb 26, 2020 - Chattanooga 71 vs. VMI 64
- Feb 12, 2020 - Chattanooga 86 vs. VMI 67
- Feb 07, 2019 - Chattanooga 71 vs. VMI 70
- Dec 09, 2018 - Chattanooga 83 vs. VMI 65
- Feb 25, 2018 - VMI 68 vs. Chattanooga 65
- Jan 27, 2018 - VMI 70 vs. Chattanooga 69
- Feb 15, 2017 - Chattanooga 74 vs. VMI 68
- Jan 25, 2017 - VMI 80 vs. Chattanooga 64
- Feb 29, 2016 - Chattanooga 67 vs. VMI 65
- Feb 18, 2016 - Chattanooga 85 vs. VMI 59