Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ VMI

Current Records: Chattanooga 14-13; VMI 6-21

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Chattanooga Mocs will be on the road. Chattanooga and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Hall. The Mocs will be strutting in after a win while VMI will be stumbling in from a loss.

Chattanooga didn't have too much trouble with the Mercer Bears at home this past Saturday as they won 73-56. Chattanooga can attribute much of their success to forward Sam Alexis, who had 26 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, VMI was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 69-65 to the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers.

Chattanooga is now 14-13 while the Keydets sit at 6-21. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mocs are stumbling into the game with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. VMIs have had an even harder time: they are 18th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chattanooga have won nine out of their last 14 games against VMI.