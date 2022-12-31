Who's Playing
E. Tennessee State @ VMI
Current Records: E. Tennessee State 5-9; VMI 5-9
What to Know
The VMI Keydets will be returning home after a three-game road trip. VMI and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with E. Tennessee State winning the first 80-79 at home and the Keydets taking the second 83-79.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for VMI on Thursday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 85-62 walloping at the Furman Paladins' hands.
Meanwhile, the Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday E. Tennessee State proved too difficult a challenge. E. Tennessee State capped 2022 off with a 73-71 victory over the Terriers. It took five tries, but the Buccaneers can finally say that they have a win on the road.
E. Tennessee State's win lifted them to 5-9 while VMI's loss dropped them down to 5-9. We'll see if E. Tennessee State can repeat their recent success or if the Keydets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
E. Tennessee State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against VMI.
- Jan 29, 2022 - VMI 83 vs. E. Tennessee State 79
- Jan 05, 2022 - E. Tennessee State 80 vs. VMI 79
- Jan 18, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 92 vs. VMI 81
- Mar 07, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 70 vs. VMI 57
- Feb 15, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 72 vs. VMI 67
- Jan 11, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 61 vs. VMI 55
- Feb 21, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 94 vs. VMI 70
- Jan 17, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 85 vs. VMI 82
- Feb 10, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 70 vs. VMI 56
- Jan 13, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 89 vs. VMI 48
- Feb 02, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 81 vs. VMI 71
- Dec 31, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 102 vs. VMI 75
- Feb 04, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 71 vs. VMI 60
- Jan 11, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 88 vs. VMI 51