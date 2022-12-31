Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ VMI

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 5-9; VMI 5-9

What to Know

The VMI Keydets will be returning home after a three-game road trip. VMI and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with E. Tennessee State winning the first 80-79 at home and the Keydets taking the second 83-79.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for VMI on Thursday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 85-62 walloping at the Furman Paladins' hands.

Meanwhile, the Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday E. Tennessee State proved too difficult a challenge. E. Tennessee State capped 2022 off with a 73-71 victory over the Terriers. It took five tries, but the Buccaneers can finally say that they have a win on the road.

E. Tennessee State's win lifted them to 5-9 while VMI's loss dropped them down to 5-9. We'll see if E. Tennessee State can repeat their recent success or if the Keydets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against VMI.