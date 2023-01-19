Who's Playing

Mercer @ VMI

Current Records: Mercer 8-11; VMI 5-14

What to Know

The Mercer Bears will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Cameron Hall at 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bears winning the first 97-91 at home and the VMI Keydets taking the second 85-79.

Mercer didn't have too much trouble with the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on the road on Saturday as they won 68-55.

Meanwhile, the matchup between VMI and the Wofford Terriers on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Keydets falling 86-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Mercer is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

Mercer's victory lifted them to 8-11 while VMI's defeat dropped them down to 5-14. We'll see if Mercer can repeat their recent success or if VMI bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Mercer have won 11 out of their last 14 games against VMI.