Who's Playing
Mercer @ VMI
Current Records: Mercer 8-11; VMI 5-14
What to Know
The Mercer Bears will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Cameron Hall at 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bears winning the first 97-91 at home and the VMI Keydets taking the second 85-79.
Mercer didn't have too much trouble with the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on the road on Saturday as they won 68-55.
Meanwhile, the matchup between VMI and the Wofford Terriers on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Keydets falling 86-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Mercer is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.
Mercer's victory lifted them to 8-11 while VMI's defeat dropped them down to 5-14. We'll see if Mercer can repeat their recent success or if VMI bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a 5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Mercer have won 11 out of their last 14 games against VMI.
- Feb 10, 2022 - VMI 85 vs. Mercer 79
- Jan 13, 2022 - Mercer 97 vs. VMI 91
- Mar 07, 2021 - Mercer 73 vs. VMI 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - Mercer 83 vs. VMI 80
- Jan 25, 2020 - Mercer 69 vs. VMI 66
- Jan 15, 2020 - Mercer 73 vs. VMI 62
- Feb 28, 2019 - VMI 84 vs. Mercer 71
- Jan 24, 2019 - Mercer 88 vs. VMI 68
- Feb 15, 2018 - Mercer 82 vs. VMI 58
- Jan 18, 2018 - Mercer 62 vs. VMI 56
- Feb 09, 2017 - Mercer 81 vs. VMI 51
- Jan 05, 2017 - Mercer 68 vs. VMI 50
- Feb 25, 2016 - VMI 91 vs. Mercer 82
- Jan 28, 2016 - Mercer 73 vs. VMI 58