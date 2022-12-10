Who's Playing

Radford @ VMI

Current Records: Radford 6-3; VMI 4-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Radford Highlanders will be on the road. They will square off against the VMI Keydets at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Hall. The Highlanders will be hoping to build upon the 63-50 win they picked up against VMI when they previously played in December of 2017.

The George Washington Colonials typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Radford proved too difficult a challenge. Radford took their contest against George Washington 86-76. Four players on Radford scored in the double digits: forward Madiaw Niang (17), guard Bryan Antoine (13), guard Josiah Jeffers (10), and guard Kenyon Giles (10).

Meanwhile, the Keydets were completely in charge on Wednesday, breezing past the Carlow Celtics 106-67 at home.

Their wins bumped the Highlanders to 6-3 and VMI to 4-6. In Radford's win, Madiaw Niang had 17 points along with seven boards and Bryan Antoine had 13 points. We'll see if VMI have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

CBS Sports App

Series History

Radford have won both of the games they've played against VMI in the last eight years.