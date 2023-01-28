Who's Playing
Western Carolina @ VMI
Current Records: Western Carolina 11-11; VMI 5-17
What to Know
The Western Carolina Catamounts and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Cameron Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with VMI winning the first 76-69 at home and the Catamounts taking the second 82-73.
The contest between Western Carolina and the The Citadel Bulldogs on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Western Carolina falling 81-70 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, VMI lost to the UNCG Spartans on the road by a decisive 62-50 margin.
Western Carolina is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Catamounts are a 3.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Western Carolina have won eight out of their last 15 games against VMI.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Western Carolina 82 vs. VMI 73
- Feb 04, 2022 - VMI 76 vs. Western Carolina 69
- Feb 10, 2021 - Western Carolina 74 vs. VMI 72
- Jan 27, 2021 - VMI 87 vs. Western Carolina 61
- Feb 19, 2020 - VMI 74 vs. Western Carolina 71
- Jan 08, 2020 - Western Carolina 97 vs. VMI 85
- Mar 08, 2019 - VMI 96 vs. Western Carolina 83
- Feb 23, 2019 - VMI 83 vs. Western Carolina 78
- Jan 19, 2019 - VMI 91 vs. Western Carolina 83
- Feb 08, 2018 - Western Carolina 72 vs. VMI 60
- Jan 15, 2018 - Western Carolina 65 vs. VMI 58
- Feb 27, 2017 - Western Carolina 81 vs. VMI 68
- Jan 12, 2017 - VMI 79 vs. Western Carolina 78
- Feb 06, 2016 - Western Carolina 69 vs. VMI 60
- Jan 09, 2016 - Western Carolina 73 vs. VMI 52