Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ VMI

Current Records: Western Carolina 11-11; VMI 5-17

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Cameron Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with VMI winning the first 76-69 at home and the Catamounts taking the second 82-73.

The contest between Western Carolina and the The Citadel Bulldogs on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Western Carolina falling 81-70 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, VMI lost to the UNCG Spartans on the road by a decisive 62-50 margin.

Western Carolina is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Odds

The Catamounts are a 3.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Western Carolina have won eight out of their last 15 games against VMI.