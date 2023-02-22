Who's Playing

Wofford @ VMI

Current Records: Wofford 15-14; VMI 6-23

What to Know

The VMI Keydets haven't won a matchup against the Wofford Terriers since Dec. 29 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Keydets will play host again and welcome Wofford to Cameron Hall, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Terriers will be strutting in after a victory while VMI will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A win for VMI just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 96-61 loss at the hands of the Samford Bulldogs. Guard Tony Felder Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for VMI; Felder Jr. played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, things were close when Wofford and the The Citadel Bulldogs clashed this past Saturday, but Wofford ultimately edged out the opposition 72-68. The Terriers' guard Jackson Paveletzke did his thing and had 14 points and seven assists.

The Keydets are now 6-23 while Wofford sits at 15-14. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: VMI is 19th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.8 on average. Wofford has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 45th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Series History

Wofford have won 15 out of their last 17 games against VMI.