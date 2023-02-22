Who's Playing
Wofford @ VMI
Current Records: Wofford 15-14; VMI 6-23
What to Know
The VMI Keydets haven't won a matchup against the Wofford Terriers since Dec. 29 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Keydets will play host again and welcome Wofford to Cameron Hall, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Terriers will be strutting in after a victory while VMI will be stumbling in from a defeat.
A win for VMI just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 96-61 loss at the hands of the Samford Bulldogs. Guard Tony Felder Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for VMI; Felder Jr. played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, things were close when Wofford and the The Citadel Bulldogs clashed this past Saturday, but Wofford ultimately edged out the opposition 72-68. The Terriers' guard Jackson Paveletzke did his thing and had 14 points and seven assists.
The Keydets are now 6-23 while Wofford sits at 15-14. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: VMI is 19th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.8 on average. Wofford has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 45th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wofford have won 15 out of their last 17 games against VMI.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Wofford 86 vs. VMI 67
- Mar 05, 2022 - Wofford 68 vs. VMI 66
- Feb 23, 2022 - Wofford 83 vs. VMI 72
- Dec 29, 2021 - VMI 80 vs. Wofford 73
- Feb 03, 2021 - VMI 84 vs. Wofford 80
- Jan 13, 2021 - Wofford 80 vs. VMI 78
- Feb 05, 2020 - Wofford 79 vs. VMI 73
- Jan 22, 2020 - Wofford 66 vs. VMI 54
- Mar 09, 2019 - Wofford 99 vs. VMI 72
- Feb 14, 2019 - Wofford 95 vs. VMI 84
- Jan 12, 2019 - Wofford 90 vs. VMI 76
- Jan 24, 2018 - Wofford 63 vs. VMI 46
- Jan 04, 2018 - Wofford 92 vs. VMI 53
- Feb 22, 2017 - Wofford 81 vs. VMI 63
- Jan 19, 2017 - Wofford 88 vs. VMI 70
- Feb 08, 2016 - Wofford 92 vs. VMI 60
- Jan 05, 2016 - Wofford 65 vs. VMI 61