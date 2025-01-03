Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Chicago State 0-15, Wagner 8-5

What to Know

What to Know

For the first time this season, Wagner will have a chance to prove themselves in a conference matchup on Friday. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Chicago State Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Wagner is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 120-30 victory over PSU-Scranton. The Seahawks have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 31 points or more this season.

Wagner smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Chicago State, who still haven't picked up a win after 15 games. They were dealt a punishing 117-64 loss at the hands of Illinois on Sunday. The Cougars were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 60-24.

Despite the defeat, Chicago State had strong showings from Gabe Spinelli, who went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points, and Dailliss Cox, who scored eight points. Spinelli had some trouble finding his footing against Saint Louis back in December of 2024, so this was a step in the right direction.

Wagner has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-5 record this season. As for Chicago State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-15.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Wagner has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5. Given Wagner's sizable advantage in that area, Chicago State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Wagner is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 0-1 against the spread).

Odds

Wagner is a big 10.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 124.5 points.

