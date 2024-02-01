Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Le Moyne 9-11, Wagner 9-10

Le Moyne has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spiro Sports Center. Wagner took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Le Moyne, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Dolphins beat the Sharks 87-74.

Meanwhile, Wagner fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Blue Devils on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to the Blue Devils. Wagner just can't catch a break and has now endured three defeats in a row.

The Dolphins' victory bumped their record up to 9-11. As for the Seahawks, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

Le Moyne is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

While only Le Moyne took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Wagner is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Le Moyne in mind: they have a solid 11-4-2 record against the spread this season.

Wagner is a slight 2-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

