Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Le Moyne 7-14, Wagner 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Wagner is heading back home. They and the Le Moyne Dolphins will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks' defense has only allowed 60.6 points per game this season, so the Dolphins' offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Thursday, Wagner came up short against Stonehill and fell 73-61.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 78-74 to FDU. The over/under was set at 152.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Wagner's defeat dropped their record down to 11-9. As for Le Moyne, they dropped their record down to 7-14 with the loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Wagner came up short against Le Moyne in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 70-56. Will Wagner have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Wagner and Le Moyne both have 1 win in their last 2 games.