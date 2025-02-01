Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Le Moyne 7-14, Wagner 11-9

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Wagner is heading back home. They and the Le Moyne Dolphins will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks' defense has only allowed 60.6 points per game this season, so the Dolphins' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Thursday, Wagner came up short against Stonehill and fell 73-61.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 78-74 to FDU. The over/under was set at 152.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Wagner's defeat dropped their record down to 11-9. As for Le Moyne, they dropped their record down to 7-14 with the loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Looking ahead, Wagner is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Wagner came up short against Le Moyne in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 70-56. Will Wagner have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Wagner is a 3.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131 points.

Series History

Wagner and Le Moyne both have 1 win in their last 2 games.