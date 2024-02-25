Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: LIU 7-19, Wagner 12-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the LIU Sharks are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Spiro Sports Center. Wagner's defense has only allowed 63.2 points per game this season, so the Sharks' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The point spread may have favored Wagner on Thursday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 73-72 to the Blue Devils. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Wagner in their matchups with the Blue Devils: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, the Sharks beat the Dolphins 76-64 on Thursday.

The Seahawks now have a losing record at 12-13. As for the Sharks, their win bumped their record up to 7-19.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Wagner haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. It's a different story for LIU, though, as they've been averaging 14.5 turnovers per game. Given Wagner's sizable advantage in that area, the Sharks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wagner couldn't quite finish off the Sharks in their previous matchup back in January and fell 69-67. Will Wagner have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Wagner has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LIU.