2nd Quarter Report

Wagner already has more points against N.J. Tech than they managed in total against Seton Hall last Saturday. Wagner has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N.J. Tech 64-51. Wagner took a big hit to their ego last Saturday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Wagner keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-3 in no time. On the other hand, N.J. Tech will have to make due with a 1-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: N.J. Tech 1-3, Wagner 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $60.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wagner is heading back home. They will take on the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Wagner might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up nine turnovers on Saturday.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Wagner and boy were they right. They suffered a painful 72-51 defeat at the hands of the Pirates. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Wagner in their matchups with Seton Hall: they've now lost eight in a row.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Monday. They walked away with a 81-72 victory over the Hornets.

The Seahawks bumped their record down to 1-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 56.0 points per game. As for the Highlanders, their victory bumped their record up to 1-3.

Looking ahead, Wagner is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wagner have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N.J. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Wagner is a big 7.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 128.5 points.

Series History

Wagner and N.J. Tech both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.

Nov 27, 2022 - Wagner 62 vs. N.J. Tech 57

Nov 16, 2019 - N.J. Tech 88 vs. Wagner 69

Nov 20, 2018 - N.J. Tech 71 vs. Wagner 60

Nov 11, 2017 - Wagner 60 vs. N.J. Tech 49

Injury Report for Wagner

Churchill Bounds: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Zae Blake: Game-Time Decision (Leg)

Injury Report for N.J. Tech

No Injury Information