Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Sacred Heart 12-14, Wagner 12-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Wagner is heading back home. They and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spiro Sports Center. Wagner's defense has only allowed 62.8 points per game this season, so the Pioneers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact Wagner proved on Thursday. They skirted past the Red Flash 65-63.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Sacred Heart last Saturday, but the final result did not. They lost to the Sharks on the road by a decisive 75-58 margin. The matchup was a 33-33 toss-up at halftime, but Sacred Heart couldn't quite close it out.

The Seahawks now have a winning record of 12-11. As for the Pioneers, they dropped their record down to 12-14 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Wagner came up short against the Pioneers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 66-61. Will Wagner have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Sacred Heart has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wagner.