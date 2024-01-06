Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: St. Francis 5-9, Wagner 6-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wagner is heading back home. The Wagner Seahawks and the St. Francis Red Flash will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spiro Sports Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Wagner on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Sharks by a score of 69-67.

Meanwhile, the Red Flash couldn't handle the Pioneers on Thursday and fell 79-67.

The Seahawks now have a losing record at 6-7. As for the Red Flash, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Wagner haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for St. Francis, though, as they've been averaging 14.3 turnovers per game. Given Wagner's sizeable advantage in that area, St. Francis will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wagner beat St. Francis 68-58 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Wagner have another victory up their sleeve, or will St. Francis turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wagner has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.