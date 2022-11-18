Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Wagner

Current Records: Fairfield 0-3; Wagner 2-1

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Fairfield Stags at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks should still be riding high after a big win, while Fairfield will be looking to regain their footing.

Everything went Wagner's way against the Neumann Knights on Monday as they made off with an 82-52 victory.

Meanwhile, the game between Fairfield and the Xavier Musketeers on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Fairfield falling 78-65. One thing holding Fairfield back was the mediocre play of guard TJ Long, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Wagner's win brought them up to 2-1 while the Stags' defeat pulled them down to 0-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Seahawks have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the 48th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Fairfield has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the 16th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Series History

Wagner have won four out of their last six games against Fairfield.