Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Wagner

Current Records: Fairfield 0-3; Wagner 2-1

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Fairfield Stags at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

Everything went Wagner's way against the Neumann Knights on Monday as they made off with an 82-52 victory.

Meanwhile, the game between Fairfield and the Xavier Musketeers on Tuesday was not particularly close, with the Stags falling 78-65. One thing holding Fairfield back was the mediocre play of guard TJ Long, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Wagner's win lifted them to 2-1 while Fairfield's loss dropped them down to 0-3. If Wagner want to win Friday, they will need to focus on stopping Fairfield's forward Supreme Cook, who had 19 points, and guard Caleb Fields, who had 14 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Stags, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wagner have won four out of their last six games against Fairfield.