Who's Playing
Fairfield @ Wagner
Current Records: Fairfield 0-3; Wagner 2-1
What to Know
The Wagner Seahawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Fairfield Stags at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
Everything went Wagner's way against the Neumann Knights on Monday as they made off with an 82-52 victory.
Meanwhile, the game between Fairfield and the Xavier Musketeers on Tuesday was not particularly close, with the Stags falling 78-65. One thing holding Fairfield back was the mediocre play of guard TJ Long, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.
Wagner's win lifted them to 2-1 while Fairfield's loss dropped them down to 0-3. If Wagner want to win Friday, they will need to focus on stopping Fairfield's forward Supreme Cook, who had 19 points, and guard Caleb Fields, who had 14 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Stags, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Wagner have won four out of their last six games against Fairfield.
- Dec 23, 2021 - Wagner 63 vs. Fairfield 50
- Dec 28, 2019 - Fairfield 0 vs. Wagner 0
- Nov 17, 2018 - Wagner 79 vs. Fairfield 73
- Dec 01, 2017 - Wagner 78 vs. Fairfield 76
- Nov 19, 2016 - Fairfield 70 vs. Wagner 64
- Dec 18, 2015 - Wagner 76 vs. Fairfield 64