LIU @ Wagner

Current Records: LIU 3-21; Wagner 12-10

The LIU Sharks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wagner Seahawks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 14 of 2021. LIU and Wagner will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Spiro Sports Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Sharks were just a bucket short of a victory on Thursday and fell 80-79 to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Speaking of close games: Wagner was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 64-62 to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers.

LIU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 6-15-1 ATS when expected to lose.

LIU is now 3-21 while the Seahawks sit at 12-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Sharks have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wagner has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

The Seahawks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Wagner have won ten out of their last 18 games against LIU.