Who's Playing
LIU @ Wagner
Current Records: LIU 3-21; Wagner 12-10
What to Know
The LIU Sharks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wagner Seahawks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 14 of 2021. LIU and Wagner will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Spiro Sports Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
The Sharks were just a bucket short of a victory on Thursday and fell 80-79 to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.
Speaking of close games: Wagner was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 64-62 to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers.
LIU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 6-15-1 ATS when expected to lose.
LIU is now 3-21 while the Seahawks sit at 12-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Sharks have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wagner has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wagner have won ten out of their last 18 games against LIU.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Wagner 69 vs. LIU 61
- Mar 05, 2022 - Wagner 82 vs. LIU 62
- Feb 05, 2022 - Wagner 79 vs. LIU 64
- Jan 21, 2022 - Wagner 92 vs. LIU 85
- Jan 15, 2021 - Wagner 76 vs. LIU 74
- Jan 14, 2021 - LIU 77 vs. Wagner 66
- Feb 27, 2020 - LIU 74 vs. Wagner 66
- Jan 20, 2020 - Wagner 72 vs. LIU 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Wagner 68 vs. LIU 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - Wagner 71 vs. LIU 59
- Mar 06, 2018 - LIU 71 vs. Wagner 61
- Feb 17, 2018 - Wagner 78 vs. LIU 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - LIU 69 vs. Wagner 67
- Feb 25, 2017 - LIU 88 vs. Wagner 84
- Jan 19, 2017 - LIU 76 vs. Wagner 69
- Mar 05, 2016 - Wagner 81 vs. LIU 65
- Feb 11, 2016 - LIU 82 vs. Wagner 69
- Jan 14, 2016 - LIU 71 vs. Wagner 70