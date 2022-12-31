Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Wagner

Current Records: Merrimack 2-13; Wagner 8-4

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks and the Merrimack Warriors are set to square off in a Northeast matchup at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Spiro Sports Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Seahawks winning the first 71-57 on the road and Merrimack taking the second 80-65.

Wagner bagged a 69-61 victory over the LIU Sharks on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Merrimack came up short against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Thursday, falling 71-63.

Wagner is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Wagner's win brought them up to 8-4 while the Warriors' defeat pulled them down to 2-13. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Seahawks have only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Merrimack has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 361st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 56.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Odds

The Seahawks are a big 8-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Wagner have won three out of their last five games against Merrimack.