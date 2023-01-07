Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ Wagner

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 5-10; Wagner 8-6

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash haven't won a contest against the Wagner Seahawks since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. St. Francis (Pa.) and Wagner will face off in a Northeast battle at 4 p.m. ET at Spiro Sports Center. The Red Flash will be strutting in after a win while Wagner will be stumbling in from a loss.

St. Francis (Pa.) escaped with a win on Saturday against the Stonehill Skyhawks by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.

Speaking of close games: Wagner was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 62-58 to Stonehill.

St. Francis (Pa.) is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.

St. Francis (Pa.)'s victory brought them up to 5-10 while Wagner's defeat pulled them down to 8-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: St. Francis (Pa.) has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Seahawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Red Flash, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wagner have won ten out of their last 16 games against St. Francis (Pa.).