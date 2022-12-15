Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Wagner

Current Records: Stony Brook 3-7; Wagner 4-4

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves will face off against the Wagner Seahawks on the road at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Spiro Sports Center. The Seawolves should still be riding high after a victory, while Wagner will be looking to get back in the win column.

Stony Brook beat the Sacred Heart Pioneers 71-64 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Wagner and the Fordham Rams last week was not a total blowout, but with Wagner falling 72-59 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Wagner was guard Rahmir Moore (20 points).

Stony Brook is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Seawolves' win brought them up to 3-7 while the Seahawks' defeat pulled them down to 4-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Stony Brook is stumbling into the game with the 16th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.2 on average. Wagner has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wagner and Stony Brook both have one win in their last two games.