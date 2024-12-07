Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Boston College 6-3, Wake Forest 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wake Forest is preparing for their first ACC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Boston College Eagles will face off at 12:00 p.m. ET at LJVM Coliseum. The Demon Deacons will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Wake Forest is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 142.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 57-44 to Texas A&M on Tuesday. The match marked the Demon Deacons' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Even though they lost, Wake Forest smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Boston College has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They suffered a painful 73-51 loss at the hands of S. Carolina on Tuesday. Having soared to a lofty 83 points in the game before, the Eagles' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Wake Forest's defeat dropped their record down to 7-3. As for Boston College, their loss dropped their record down to 6-3.

Wake Forest was able to grind out a solid victory over Boston College in their previous matchup back in January, winning 84-78. Does Wake Forest have another victory up their sleeve, or will Boston College turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wake Forest and Boston College both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.