Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Clemson 21-9, Wake Forest 18-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

Clemson is 8-2 against Wake Forest since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at LJVM Coliseum. Wake Forest took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Clemson, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers didn't have too much trouble with the Orange at home as they won 90-75.

Clemson got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ian Schieffelin out in front who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 16 rebounds. Schieffelin has been hot recently, having posted 11 or more rebounds the last four times he's played. Another player making a difference was Joseph Girard III, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They lost 70-69 to the Yellow Jackets on a last-minute jump shot From Baye Ndongo. Wake Forest found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.6% worse than the opposition.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Hunter Sallis, who scored 22 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Cameron Hildreth, who scored 17 points along with four steals.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 21-9 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Demon Deacons, their defeat ended a 15-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clemson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like Wake Forest struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Clemson is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Wake Forest is a 3.5-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clemson has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.