Florida Gators @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Florida 6-0, Wake Forest 6-1

When: Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Florida Gators will face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Field House. The Gators will be coming into the contest with an undefeated record on the line.

Florida is headed into Thursday's match after beating the impressive 159.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against S. Illinois. Florida was the clear victor by a 93-68 margin over S. Illinois on Friday. The Gators have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 21 points or more this season.

Florida can attribute much of their success to Alijah Martin, who shot 8-for-13 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine rebounds, and Thomas Haugh, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds and four blocks. What's more, Haugh also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Alex Condon was another key player, earning eight points.

Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest earned a 67-57 win over Detroit on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Demon Deacons.

Hunter Sallis was the offensive standout of the game as he went 12 for 18 en route to 31 points plus three steals and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre'Von Spillers, who posted seven points plus nine rebounds and two steals.

Florida pushed their record up to 6-0 with the victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Wake Forest, their win bumped their record up to 6-1.

Florida came up short against Wake Forest in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 82-71. Can Florida avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.