Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Georgia Tech 13-16, Wake Forest 18-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wake Forest is heading back home. They and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at LJVM Coliseum. Wake Forest and Georgia Tech are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

Last Saturday, the Demon Deacons came up short against the Hokies and fell 87-76. Wake Forest got off to an early lead (up 15 with 6:22 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kevin Miller, who scored 21 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Efton Reid III was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to ten on the offensive boards, a fact Georgia Tech proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Seminoles by a score of 85-76. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Georgia Tech.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgia Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Baye Ndongo, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Naithan George, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Demon Deacons' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 18-11. As for the Yellow Jackets, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 13-16 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Wake Forest just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Georgia Tech, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots this season. Given Wake Forest's sizable advantage in that area, Georgia Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Wake Forest against Georgia Tech when the teams last played back in February as the squad secured a 80-51 victory. With Wake Forest ahead 46-20 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Wake Forest is a big 13.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Wake Forest and Georgia Tech both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.