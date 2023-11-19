Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: LSU 2-2, Wake Forest 2-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The LSU Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at TD Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.3% better than the opposition, a fact LSU proved on Friday. They managed a 66-62 win over the Mean Green.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead LSU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Derek Fountain, who scored 14 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Will Baker, who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons beat the Tigers 71-61 on Friday.

Wake Forest relied on the efforts of Kevin Miller, who scored 25 points along with 3 steals, and Hunter Sallis, who scored 24 points along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

The victory got the Tigers back to even at 2-2. As for the Demon Deacons, the victory also got them back to even at 2-2.

LSU will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the one-point underdog.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: LSU has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 50% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Wake Forest struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.9% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Wake Forest is a slight 1-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Wake Forest and LSU both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.