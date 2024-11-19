Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Western Carolina 2-1, Wake Forest 4-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts are taking a road trip to face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at LJVM Coliseum. The Demon Deacons took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Catamounts, who come in off a win.

Western Carolina took a loss when they played away from home last Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They claimed a resounding 99-64 win over Truett-McConnell. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Catamounts considering their 54-point performance the game before.

Western Carolina smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest's undefeated season came to an end after four games on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 75-60 to Xavier. The match marked the Demon Deacons' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Wake Forest's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Hunter Sallis, who earned 16 points in addition to five assists and two blocks, and Davin Cosby, who had 13 points.

Western Carolina's victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-1. As for Wake Forest, their defeat was their first of the season and makes their record 4-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Western Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 49.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wake Forest struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Western Carolina came up short against Wake Forest when the teams last played back in November of 2021, falling 87-75. Can Western Carolina avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wake Forest has won both of the games they've played against Western Carolina in the last 6 years.