Who's Playing

App. State @ Wake Forest

Current Records: App. State 6-4; Wake Forest 7-3

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will take on the App. State Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Demon Deacons are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Wake Forest as they fell 72-70 to the LSU Tigers this past Saturday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Wake Forest had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of guard Tyree Appleby, who had 26 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last Tuesday was the absolute smackdown Appalachian State laid on the Carlow Celtics.

This next game looks promising for Wake Forest, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Appalachian State's win lifted them to 6-4 while Wake Forest's loss dropped them down to 7-3. We'll see if Appalachian State can repeat their recent success or if the Demon Deacons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.